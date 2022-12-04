Madurai Reader’s Mail

December 04, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Stagnant water on vacant plots

Stagnant water on vacant plots has surrounded houses at Padayappa Nagar in Tiruppalai. When Corporation authorities were contacted, they expressed their inability to solve this problem saying this is the responsibility of plot owners. Even if we take it so, is not the danger of mosquito breeding and subsequent spread of diseases real? Walls of houses in our area have become wet at the bottom due to water seepage. There is a wild growth of thorny bushes on the vacant plots. Some guidelines must be issued to the plot owners regarding their upkeep. I request the authorities concerned to look into this issue sympathetically.

P. Victor Selvakumar,

Tiruppalai

Streamline roadside eateries

As a city which rightly earned a sobriquet, ‘City that never sleeps’ owing to its vibrant nightlife, roadside eateries play a vital role in feeding people who arrive in Madurai late in the night besides ensuring labourers who work in markets do not go hungry. But the hygiene of certain side eateries leave a lot to be desired. It is a common sight to see many functioning without proper bins to dispose of wastes, and potable drinking water. The result being food wastes being dumped on roads and foul smell emanating from them. It is high time food safety authorities conducted an awareness campaign for people running roadside eateries about practices of basic hygiene and safety of the food served.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Relay road

A huge machine arrived on Kannadasan Street in SS Colonyi on November 24 for road laying work. Using the machines, the road surface was scrapped. This road used to be 30/20 feet wide. Now, the road has been scrapped for a width of two feet and the rest of the surface was left as it is. When questioned, the officials who brought the machine said a mini JCB will be brought to finish the work. But the work has been comfortably forgotten. I request the authorities concerned to bestow their attention on this neglected part of SS Colony, as other parts are blessed with fresh metalled roads.

S. Karunanithy,

SS Colony

Owner responsible for cow’s illness

The shocking report about 60-kg plastic materials, mango seeds, nuts and bolts having been removed from the intestine of an ailing cow highlights the stark reality prevailing on our streets. As a ruminant, the cow does not chew the food before swallowing but gets the cud back from the stomach to ruminate. The foreign materials that get stuck in the system cause illness and can prove fatal. Many marine animals also face the same situation due to littering of the ocean by humans. The animal owners who let the cow wander and feed on garbage and litter must be made responsible and given deterrent punishment for negligence and violation of animal rights.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar