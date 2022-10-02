Madurai Reader’s Mail

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 19:18 IST

Throw open bridge

A bridge constructed across the Vaigai river to link Thuvariman with Paravai has not been thrown open even after the completion of the majority of the works long back. When night falls, this unused bridge is used by people for drinking liquor in leisure. So the general public are afraid to use the bridge at night.  I request the highways authorities to throw open the bridge soon with good lighting to stop such unlawful activities. 

 V. Karthik Raja,

 Samayanallur

Signal needed

The Ring Road-Melur Road junction has become so busy that it is high time an automatic traffic signal is erected to control the flow of traffic. Moreover, rainwater stagnates on the Ring Road between Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Pandikoil. There is no passage for the excess water to reach the nearby Vandiyoor tank. I request the Corporation authorities to construct a drainage channel along the Ring Road to take the excess water to the tank. 

S. Syed Basheer Ahamed,

Uthangudi

Expedite road work

The Pasumalai-Alagappan Nagar stretch of Tirupparankundram road is in a bad state because of some road work. The uneven surface poses hardship to road users, especially when it rains. I request the authorities to expedite the work and set things right soon. 

S. Venkatesh,

Madurai

