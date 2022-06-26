Madurai Reader’s Mail

Poster culture

There are posters pasted on medians, government properties, street name boards, road sign boards and so on. This poster culture should be stopped and hefty fine slapped. Besides, flex boards are put up everywhere by individuals, political parties and religious institutions to their whims and fancies. These flex boards are not biodegradable. Coffin size loudspeaker have become a common sight in the city and and there is no event without music blaring from them. If the new Corporation Commissioner wants to make Madurai a Smart City, he should take stringent action against these practices and impose fines on erring people.

S. Bala,

TVS Nagar

Full of potholes

The stretch of road from Tirunagar 3rd stop to 8th stop is full of pits and potholes. Motorcyclists find it difficult to use this road, particularly the stretch between 3rd and 4th stops. City buses use this road only. But on the return direction, from 5th to 3rd stops, the buses take the parallel road, i.e. opposite to Sitalaksmi School. This road is also bad. Tirunagar is one of the popular and oldest areas in Madura. Once a Town Panchayat, it is now under Madurai Corporation. Electric poles are still on the middle of the road, posing hindrance to vehicle users. The Town Panchayat used to relay the road according to its convenience in the past 3-4 years. The metalled road becomes gravel even after a light rain. Now that Tirunagar is part of the Corporation, a pucca road must be laid from 3rd to 8th stop.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar

Get GI tag

Sholavandan is one of the most idyllic towns which is blessed with lush green fields and coconut groves. Located on the banks of river Vaigai, it is also famed for its betel leaves. Known for its scrumptious taste, aroma and low pungency, betel leaves from here are exported to faraway regions of the globe. But to the dismay of many, betelvine cultivation has lost sheen over the decades with many moving to other profitable vocations. Hence, steps should be taken to get GI tag (Geographical Indication) for betel leaf cultivated in Sholavandan for it goes a long way in restoring its pristine glory.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

No bus to Arapalayam

There is no city bus service from Chathirapatti on New Natham Road to Arapalayam bus stand via Iyer bungalow. The people who intend to go to Arapalayam bus stand have to get down at either Goripalayam / Tamukkam or Simmakkal and take another city bus to reach Arapalayam. I request the TNSTC to operate city buses from Chathirapatti to Arapalayam bus stand for the benefit of a large number of people.

The TNSTC must also operate additional; services between Madurai and Tiruchendur during festival days and special occasions as buses are crowded on such days

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Relay road

The stretch of road between K.Pudur ITI bus stop on Alagarkoil Road and ITI via EB office, District Employment Office and RC Bishop’s house remains in a bad condition for so long. There are many potholes on this road. Vehicle riders who use this road get back pain. Hence I request the corporation to relay the road.

M. Sundararajan,

Surveyor Colony