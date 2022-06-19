Madurai Reader’s Mail

Regulate functioning of roadside eateries

(photo by G. Moorthy)

It is alarming to see mushrooming of eateries along main roads in Madurai, as they do not follow health and hygiene standards. Along Old Natham Road, particularly from Bibikulam junction to Park Town bus terminus, there are numerous such eateries in close proximity to the road itself, posing a threat to the road users. Use of LPG cylinders in the open is a cause for concern, particularly near bus stops and stretches where traffic is heavy. With the medians on roads making the carriage space narrower, the danger is more pronounced. I appeal to the authorities concerned to regulate the functioning of such outlets.

Nicholas Francis,

P&T Colony

Stop illegal sand mining on the Vaigai

Illegal sand mining on the Vaigai riverbed off Sholavandan through different means such as carrying headloads of sand, transporting on cycles, bullock carts tractors and trucks is a matter of grave concern. It is a grim reality that some farmers having land near the riverbed have been leasing out their property for a humongous amount of money to illegal sand miners. The permit for silting for farm activities is mostly being misused to mine sand. A callous attitude of officials concerned towards sand quarrying is destroying the Vaigai. It is time the authorities took stern action against sand miners.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Grievance redress mechanism ineffective

The grievance redress mechanism in government departments is ineffective. Its very availability is not disseminated through notice boards in offices. For instance,many offices have not displayed about the Public Information Officers under the Right to Information Act, 2005, or even about their own local grievance machinery, thus making the customers run from pillar to post. Oral enquiries elicit frowns. The authorities concerned should ensure that grievance redress mechanism is work in every office.

K. Muthiah,

Railar Nagar

Stinking canal

The sewage canal running along Vandiyoor Main Road from Shenbagathottam Housing Board Colony is stinking. Shockingly there are food vendors, fish stalls and commercial establishments all along the entire stretch of the road. While mounds of dirt dug out from the canal line up a part of the embankment, the rest of the canal is filled with plastic and household waste, an eye sore and a health hazard. I appeal to the authorities to clean up the canal, erect an effluent treatment plant so that the sewage is not let into Vaigai river. The canal may then be covered and the resultant space used for widening the road.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsilldar Nagar