Madurai Reader’s Mail

Condition of road

The condition of Old Kuyavarpalayam Road is highly deplorable. The entire stretch from East Veli Street till old Dinamani Theatre is totally unfit and unsafe for travel by any mode of transport. Broken slabs, uneven pavements, big craters, deep road cuts, potholes, heaps of sand, uncleared garbage, half open drains dot this stretch. Even a slight drizzle makes the conditions worse. This road has several schools, offices and commercial establishments and remains busy always. Works related to Smart City were done just a few metres away from this road leaving this stretch as an orphan. I request Madurai Corporation to set right these anomalies.

P. Manohar,

Shanthi Nagar

No standard rates

The government, under Digital India policy, encourages people to do all public interactions through online - be it patta / chitta or application for EC / Life certificate. Many documents need to be scanned and uploaded. While this activity can be done through E-seva / Xerox centres, there is no standard rates for copying, printing or scanning. One charges ₹5 for printing when a file is forwarded through their own email or WhatsApp while others charge ₹10 additional to open mail even though the mail is always kept open. All these centres exploit the poor customers who in the process blame Digital India policy. May I request the Collector to standardise the charges and make it mandatory to display the rates prominently at every centre.

O. R. Nandagopan,

Uchaparambumedu

Expedite work

More than two years have passed since the BJP-led government at the Centre had announced the establishment of AIIMS in the city. But construction work has not begun on a full swing to the dismay of many While Madurai is the third largest city in the State, the sad reality is that it cannot boast of any major industries due to which educated youth migrate to Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirupur for employment. Hence, AIIMS will usher in economic development and generate employment opportunities for the burgeoning youth population. It is time the construction work of AIIMS speeded up and completed at the earliest to put the city on the path of robust development.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Fix high mast light

The Iyer Bungalow junction witnesses heavy traffic on all four sides - from Mattuthavani, Goripalayam, Tiruppalai and Uchaparabumedu. Pedestrians have to be watchful while crossing this intersection. With the work on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road continuing, people are put to much hardships daily. A high-mast light is needed at this important junction as the absence of which leads to frequent accidents. Sometimes vehicles fall near the PWD canal which does not have a protection wall.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow

Follow Tamil Nadu government’s lead

The Tamil Nadu government’s agreement with India Post Payments Bank for providing doorstep services for pensioners and family pensioners to get digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Portal for a small fee is highly laudable ( The Hindu, June,1). It would be most welcome for the sick and wheel-chair bound, or plainly weak pensioners as it would spare them the ordeal of making a visit to a bank or treasury for the mandatory annual mustering exercise. I would urge the Central government also to follow the lead of the Tamil Nadu government by making available similar facility to its pensioners.

K Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar