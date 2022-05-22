Madurai Reader’s Mail

Address these two issues for a clean city

Our sanitation workers regularly collect dry and wet waste from every house. But to keep public spaces like roads clean, there are two issues to be looked into: First, at the roadside eateries - even if the seller keeps a waste bin, either the seller does not have time to see that the customer puts the waste material into the bin or he does not tell the customers to do do. This is a big challenge to the Corporation. Next, it is in the residential areas. The woman of the house keeps the road space in front of the house clean. But the garbage on the road is left as it is for the sanitary workers to take away. Earlier, they used to clear waste from roads. Now, only the rain washes away all the waste materials into the waterways which get choked. I request corporation officials to devise ways to address these two issues to ensure clean public places.

OR. Nandagopan,

Ucchaparambumedu

Improper waste disposal at flower market

Like the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani, the Flower Market which is situated very close to it has been plagued by the problem of improper waste disposal for years. As the wastes are mostly dumped in its backyard, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. While the market generates tonnes of flower waste every week, it has not been properly segregated as degradable and non- degradable items by the stall owners which needs to be addressed with the seriousness it deserves. Moreover, while initiating steps to streamline garbage clearance in the market, corporation authorities should take concerted steps towards finding a right alternative to single use plastics which the flower vendors use to wrap fresh flowers.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan