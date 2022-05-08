Madurai Reader’s Mail

Fast-track work

A railway overbridge on Sholavandan- Vadipatti road is under construction since 2007. The work has been going at a snail’s pace and people are forced to wait on either side of the level crossing of Madurai- Dindigul electrified double track for several minutes for the trains to pass by. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., when not less than five trains pass by, people are subjected to severe hardships. Residents of Sholavandan and 40 other villages have to necessarily cross the tracks to reach Vadipatti. As not less than 70 trains cross each day here, the authorities need to fast-track the work.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

‘Forced’ audience

It is a matter of regret that the Supreme Court judgments of 2005 about protection of citizens ‘from becoming forced audience’ (to noise) are not strictly enforced by the governments (May 5, The Hindu). While travelling in government or privately owned mofussil buses one is forced to listen to music blaring from the speakers The same is true with mini buses. Also, there appears to be no limit to the level of noise from horns of two-wheelers to trucks. The Transport Department should take steps to ensure music-free buses and ban use of high-decibel horns in vehicles to control noise pollution.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

No head wall for culverts

The Tirunagar-Tirumangalam stretch of National Highway is one of the busiest thoroughfares in south Tamil Nadu. On the right side of the road boundary between Thanakkankulam and the NH junction near Puliyankulam, there are three culverts without any head wall. There is not much of a shoulder and there are five to six feet deep ditches on either side of the road - it is more than 10 feet near the culverts. Moreover, there are no metal barricades to slow down vehicles on this stretch. To prevent accidents, the head wall must be provided at the culverts and metal barricades on the highway.

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar