Madurai Reader’s Mail

Keep toilets clean

After the re-modelling of Periyar bus stand under Smart Cities Mission, it has become passenger-friendly. However, to the dismay of many, the toilets located within the bus terminus are not being properly maintained and they are stinking. With thousands of passengers, including domestic and foreign tourists, visiting the bus terminus every day, the city corporation authorities ought to keep the toilets clean and hygienic. Earnest steps have to be taken to improve our city’s ranking in Swaach Survekshan, a pan India annual cleanliness survey conducted under Swaach Bharat Mission programme.

M.Jeyaram,

Sholavandan

Power shutdowns have become frequent in the past three weeks at A. Vallalapatti in Melur taluk. During power cut, senior citizens, students, children and farmers are all affected. Even after repeated requests, the authorities do not supply power without interruption. The Tamil Nadu government must direct the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to this town panchayat so that agriculture activities can be continued without disruption, students can prepare for public examinations and the general public can sleep in peace at night.

M. Mohamed Sheriff,

A. Vallalapatti

Boating will chase away migrant birds

The government’s plan to introduce boating in Vandiyur lake (The Hindu, April 22) requires rethinking. The lake attracts several species of birds between October and March as winter visitors from northern India and beyond, along with local migrants. Boating as a recreational activity in the lake will result in the whole area becoming noisy because of the crowding of people. As this would act as a deterrent for the avian visitors and Maduraites as a consequence will miss an opportunity to watch them, the plan should be dropped.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Problems galore at subway

Water stagnates at all times in the railway subway in Tirupparankundram near Thiagarajar College of Engineering. Moreover steel rods protrude from the inside wall of the subway, posing danger to the users. Due to this, two and four wheelers and even pedestrians find it very difficult to use the subway. Will the authorities concerned look into this ?

D. Ganesh,

Tirunagar.