Madurai Reader’s Mail

April 03, 2022 18:03 IST

Share autos

Madurai is one among the few cities in the State where share autos are plying in large numbers. It has its pros and cons Given the low ticket fareand picking up and dropping passengers at a convenient place en route, share autos have become a preferred mode of transport for people from lower strata of society. The need for such an affordable mode of transport cannot be disputed. However, the sad reality is that share autos carry beyond the permitted capacity of passengers. So, the authorities must take steps to ensure that share autos adhere to passenger safety and run with permitted capacity of passengers.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan