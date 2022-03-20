Madurai Reader’s Mail

Use of mobile phone at office

The news report about the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to the State government to ban use of mobile phones by government servants during office hours can’t but come as a surprise to many. Since the use of mobile phone has become a part of one’s daily life, the government staff may find it hard to stay away from it . However office work on which the government and the public have great stakes is not to be trifled with . As office phones can be used during any emergency, the staff can attend to their duties without distraction. Productivity and quality of service to public are bound to increase manifold if the court order is implemented. One wishes such a ban is made applicable in all work places, including Central government establishments, factories, educational institutions, hospitals and banks.

K. Natarajan,

Tahsildar Nagar

Humsafar Express

It is learnt that a daily Humsafar Express has been planned between Nagercoil and Chennai via. Madurai and Villupuram. This train may depart from Kanniyakumari by 20.45 hours and reach Chennai by 6 hours. In the return direction, it can start from Chennai at 21.00 hours and reach Kanniyakumari by 7 hours.

Sam Manohar,

Kanniyakumari

Daily service to Chennai Central

There is only a weekly overnight train connecting Chennai Central with the southern districts via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, though a large number of people travel on this sector - many continuing their journey to northern States in a connecting train from Chennai Central. I request the railways to make this train a daily service. In this route for the benefit of the commuters.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi