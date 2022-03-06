Madurai Reader’s Mail
Traffic signals needed
Apropos the report on traffic, undoubtedly the use of Kuruvikaran Salai bridge and four-way road on Vaigai South bank will ease traffic congestion to a great extent. However, action must be taken immediately to install automatic traffic signals and speed breakers at the newly-created junction to prevent traffic snarls and accidents. They are also very much needed wherever roads from Kamarajar Salai join Vaigai South bank road.
K. Natarajan,
Tahsildar Nagar
Pension hike
The State government has proposed 20% increase in pension for those aged 80 and above. This can be extended to pensioners aged between 70 and 80. At least 15% increase may be considered. This gesture will be a great help to the pensioners.
G. Purushothaman,
Tirunelveli
