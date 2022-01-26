‘Madurai Railway Division earned ₹510.35 cr. till December 2021’

Tricolour unfurled at Madurai Railway Divisional Office

Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day atop Divisional Railway Office building here on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mr. Ananth said Madurai Division earned ₹510.35 crore till December 2021 as against ₹259.57 crore earned in the corresponding period last year.While ₹280.80 crore of this year’s earnings came from passenger traffic, ₹191.44 crore was realised from goods traffic and ₹38.11 crore from other heads.

The division loaded 1.75 million tonnes till December 2021 as against last year’s loading of 1.70 million tonnes.Coal loading was 0.52 million tonnes, which was 63.1 % more than that of last year.The Division had also transported 848 tractors till now.

Madurai Division had registered the speed of goods train at 49.62 kmph, as against last year’s 44.2 kmph.The division was able to capture new traffic such as transportation of hatching eggs, de-oiled cake/ soyabean, gypsum and limestone, M-sand chips, sunflower oil, charcoal, etc., with the support of the Business Development Unit.

Contract had been awarded for provision, operation and maintenance of coach and platform indication boards and plasma TV at Madurai and Tirunelveli railway stations. Foot overbridge work had been completed at eight stations and it was under way at 19 other stations.Work for increasing the height of platforms was in progress at 34 stations at a cost of ₹22.00 crore, he said.

Mr. Ananth said track doubling with electrification between Madurai and Tirumangalam (17.32 km); and Kovilpatti and Tulukapatti (32.86 km) was expected to be completed in 2022-23 .

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, Assistant Security Officer R. Subash and Assistant Personnel Officer G. Ramakrishnan also participated.