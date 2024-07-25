ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai omni-bus operator ties up driver, assaults him

Published - July 25, 2024 01:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Police book the accused after video clip of torture went viral on social media

The Hindu Bureau

An aerial view of omni-bus stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A 26-year-old driver of an omni-bus, N. Bala, was tied up and beaten up by an omni-bus operator Rajasekar and others on charge of swindling money, on Tuesday (July 23, 2024) night. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Karuppiah from Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram was the driver in RPT Travels. He was driving the bus from Nagercoil to Tirupathi. 

When the bus came to Madurai omni bus stand at 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday, Karuppiah was asked to go to the office room of RPT Travels. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As he entered the office room, the owner and other employees tied both his hands to the window of the office room and beat him up. They charged him that he had siphoned off the money collected from the passengers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also threatened him with dire consequences, if he did not confess to the theft.

Earlier, the video clip of the torture faced by the tied up driver went viral on the social media. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US