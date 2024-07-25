Madurai omni-bus operator ties up driver, assaults him

A 26-year-old driver of an omni-bus, N. Bala, was tied up and beaten up by an omni-bus operator Rajasekar and others on charge of swindling money, on Tuesday (July 23, 2024) night.

The police said that Karuppiah from Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram was the driver in RPT Travels. He was driving the bus from Nagercoil to Tirupathi.

When the bus came to Madurai omni bus stand at 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday, Karuppiah was asked to go to the office room of RPT Travels.

As he entered the office room, the owner and other employees tied both his hands to the window of the office room and beat him up. They charged him that he had siphoned off the money collected from the passengers.

They also threatened him with dire consequences, if he did not confess to the theft.

Earlier, the video clip of the torture faced by the tied up driver went viral on the social media.

