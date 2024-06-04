Madurai Nayak King who refused to pay obeisance to the slipper of Aurangzeb

Strange were the practices of emperors who sought to ascertain their power over kingdoms they rule. The Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, according to J.H. Nelson, the author of The Madura Country: A Manual, adopted the practice of sending around his slipper to various kingdoms and the kings and their ministers were expected to come forth and humbly abase themselves before it.

Then, they would escort it to the palace and place it reverently on the throne and do obedience as if to their Lord Paramount. But Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak, the Nayak King of Madura, challenged the practice, humiliated the emperor’s retinue that would accompany the slipper, and slaughtered many of them.

‘No evidence’

Su. Venkatesan, CPI(M) MP and author of Kaaval Kottam, a novel about Madurai, however, feels that there is no enough evidence to support the story. Even Nelson was not sure about the incident, but explains that “there is a circumstantiality and a consistency in it that invites credence very urgently, and it is difficult to bring oneself to reject it altogether”.

According to the Manual, now republished by The Tamil Nadu Archives and Historical Research Department, the slipper was brought along with great pomp and magnificence in a lofty howdah on a royal elephant, escorted by troops and preceded by bands of musicians.

Message sent out

When it reached the boundary north of Tiruchi, the young king Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak learnt what was expected of him. He became furious and decided to teach the Mughal emperor a lesson which would not be forgotten. He sent a message through his servants that he was too sick to come out to see the slipper.

The emissaries of the Badisha were annoyed and not ready to believe the excuse of Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak. But they were left with no option but to enter the fort of Tiruchi, while their troops remained outside the wall.

When they were finally ushered into the presence of Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak after “some delay and absence of deference”, they found “the king seated on a gorgeous throne, splendidly arrayed and resplendent with jewels, and surrounded by a brilliant staff of ministers and courtiers skilfully grouped together with a view to scenic effect...”

‘Indecent haste’

Seething with anger at the presumptuous conduct, the emissaries of the Badisha “advanced with rude and indecent haste towards the throne, expecting every moment that the King would rise and make obeisance.”

Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak, however, made no notice of the behaviour of the emissaries when they angrily “thrust the slipper before his face and made a gesture to him indicative of their desire that he should do his duty.”

Nelson describes what happened next. “The king now rose slowly from his seat, and with a voice of thunder bade them place the slipper on the floor. Alarmed by his threatening demeanour, the Nabobs did as they were bidden; and pushing his foot into the slipper, the King asked them imperiously where was its fellow?”

Survivors chased out

The astonished emissaries were then beaten with rattans and turned out of the fort. And, at the same time, Rangakrishna Muthu Virappa Nayak put himself at the head of some troops. Sallying forth against the Badisha’s army, he defeated it in a great slaughter and drove the survivors in headlong haste out of his kingdom.

Nelson himself feels the story looks rather suspicious, but argues that the idea of a slipper being carried in a procession is not new or strange, since the King of Tanjore had his Guru’s slippers thus carried and paid homage to them. “Unfortunately, there is a blank in the series of Jesuit letters for this period and they afford no evidence for or against the truth of the story.”

But, in another place, he writes that the young king “displayed an energy and independence of mind”.

Priest ordered out

Once he ordered a Christian priest to give up some land which belonged to the Christians. When the priest asked where he could place his idols, he is reported to have said, “If you do not know where to put them, you had better throw them into the river; but you must move out of that piece of land, and without another minute’s delay.”

As a king, Nelson says, he did not adopt the practice of leaving everything in the hands of his ministers and their subordinates and personally examined the state of every part of his dominions, rebuking the negligent among his servants, encouraging and liberally rewarding the faithful and industrious.

