Madurai MP urges Union Minister to reschedule CBSE board examinations

MP Su. Venkatesan said the Ramzan festival may fall on one of the days on which exams are scheduled

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Joseph Emmanuel, Director of Academics at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), urging them to reschedule the CBSE board examination scheduled for May 13 and 15, citing that the Ramzan festival is to be celebrated during that period.

In his letter, Mr. Venkatesan said that Ramzan, an important festival of Muslims, falls on May 14 this year, according to the holidays announced by the State and Union governments. “But the date of Ramzan might change depending on the sighting of the crescent. So, there is a possibility that Ramzan festival might fall by a day earlier or later than the date that has been fixed now,” he said.

Without taking this possibility into consideration, the CBSE has declared board examinations for classes 10 and 12 on May 13 and 15. Hence, Mr. Venkatesan urged the Union Minister to reschedule the board examination dates so that Muslim students are not forced to attend the board examinations on the day of Ramzan festival.