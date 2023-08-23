HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan questions Hindi test for NIT recruitment

August 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, questioning the need for mandating the knowledge of Hindi as a requirement for the recruitment for non-teaching posts in National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Last Thursday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public notice regarding the conduct of common recruitment examination for filling the vacancies for non-teaching posts in eight cadres in nine NITs.

Mr. Venkatesan pointed out that the syllabus for the examination included the testing of English and Hindi. “In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding of the English and Hindi Languages, it’s vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage etc. would also be tested,” the syllabus mentioned.

According to Mr. Venkatesan, the weightage given to the “Test of English and Hindi” was 20% for some cadre and 30% for some other cadre. Arguing that the weightage was significant and would play a crucial role in the selection, he said, “Insisting Hindi test for all the candidates is injustice to the candidates from non Hindi-speaking States and the same will provide undue advantage for candidates from Hindi-speaking States”.

“Moreover, it is against the Official Language Implementation Rules 1974 rules [sic] also which categorised the States in to three (A, B and C) and exempted Tamil Nadu altogether from its ambit,” he contended. He requested the Minister to intervene and advise NTA to respect the linguistic diversity of India and remove Hindi from the syllabus for the examination.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.