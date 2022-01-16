Madurai MP for dropping Hindi as ‘desirable qualification’ in AIR, DDK recruitment for posts in T.N. districts

Su. Venkatesan asks whether additional marks will be given to students knowing Hindi

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan has questioned the notification of Prasar Bharathi that prescribed Hindi as the “desirable qualification” for multi-media journalists to be recruited for Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio in Tamil Nadu.

The recruitment of journalists on full-time annual contract basis is for the districts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai and Tirunelveli. The duties of the recruits is confined to those districts in Tamil Nadu.

“I don’t understand why knowledge of Hindi is sought as ‘desirable qualification’ that too without mentioning whether additional marks or what weightage would be given for candidates knowing Hindi,” he said.

The candidates, particularly from rural areas, have genuine apprehensions this “desirable qualification” would be a disadvantage in their selection.

Besides, the MP wanted to know whether this present post of MMJ is new one . He pointed out that the notification did not have any reference about reservation.

In a memorandum addressed to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Mr. Venkatesan said Prasar Bharathi should drop Hindi as “desirable qualification” and ensure reservation in the recruitment if cadre strength was more than the minimum criteria as per norms for the post.