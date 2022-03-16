Madurai Mayor launches vaccine drive for 12-14 age group; 49,555 in city to benefit

COVID-19 vaccination being administered to a student at Ilango Corporation Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Wednesday. Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagaraj along with Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan are also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

MADURAI

Mayor V. Indrani launched the COVID-19 vaccination camp for the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years at the Illango Corporation School here on Wednesday.

As part of vaccinating the eligible population in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had introduced various programmes along with the vaccination camps that began on January 16, 2021.

In Madurai city, out of the 100 wards, in the above 18 years age category, 10,51,769 doses had been administered with 90.5 per cent coverage in the first phase and 7,56,411 doses were given in the second phase with 64.9 per cent coverage. In the 15-18 years age group, the Corporation had given 51,907 doses in the first phase and another 16,454 doses in the second phase.

Under the 12-14 year age group of children, there were 49,555 people and after a gap of 28 days, the second dose can be administered, health officials told reporters at the Illango School campus. Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagaraj, City Health Officer Raja and among others participated.

On the occasion, the Mayor also gave away certificates to best nurses and para-medical staff for their excellent service during the COVID-19 camps held during the year, a press release stated.