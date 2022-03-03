Madurai Mayor-elect promises to give progress card to people

MADURAI

Thanking the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and seniors in the DMK for giving her an opportunity to serve the people of Madurai, Mayor elect Indrani Ponvasanth said that she would submit a progress card at periodic intervals on the lines of Finance Minister and Madurai Central Constituency MLA Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

After the party high command released the list of Mayoral candidates on Thursday, Ms Indrani said that the Corporation of Madurai would be accountable to all the general public and the tax-paying citizens. With the guidance from Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy, she said that the people can certainly feel the change for better soon.

Instead of giving tall promises now, she preferred to deliver them one after the other as wished by the party president. Laying quality roads, distributing potable water to all the 100 wards and removing garbage swiftly would be the primary task, while on the macro level, the Corporation would focus on development and growth of Madurai by roping in big companies.

Sprucing up the public parks, collection of tax arrears, improving standards of education at the corporation schools would also be accorded priority, Ms Indrani said.

A new entrant to the public life, she however, defeated her nearest rival from the AIADMK and won by a huge margin of over 5,700 votes.

With the DMK front sitting pretty in the council with 80 seats, the second woman Mayor of Madurai, the first being Thenmozhi Gopinathan also from the DMK, the city and the people are eagerly waiting to see changes for betterment under Ms Indrani.