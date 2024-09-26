Madurai man kills two minor daughters over domestic quarrel

A 30-year-old man, S. Sethupathi, allegedly murdered his two minor daughters and attempted suicide following a quarrel with his wife in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (September 26, 2024). He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accused, a painter who lives in Yagappa Nagar, had an altercation with his wife Rajeswari, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slit the throats of his daughters Rakshana, 7, and Rakshitha, 5, at around 9 a.m on Thursday. He then attempted suicide.

The Anna Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.