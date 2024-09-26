GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai man kills two minor daughters over domestic quarrel

S. Sethupathi attempted suicide after allegedly killing his two daughters

Published - September 26, 2024 02:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man, S. Sethupathi, allegedly murdered his two minor daughters and attempted suicide following a quarrel with his wife in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (September 26, 2024). He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police said the accused, a painter who lives in Yagappa Nagar, had an altercation with his wife Rajeswari, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slit the throats of his daughters Rakshana, 7, and Rakshitha, 5, at around 9 a.m on Thursday. He then attempted suicide.

The Anna Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Published - September 26, 2024 02:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Madurai / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.