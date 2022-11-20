Madurai Mail

November 20, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Attach more coaches in Kollam train

The Chennai Egmore - Kollam Express is operated with a composition of 4 general class bogies, 8 sleeper class bogies, and 2 AC sleeper class bogies - in all 14 coaches only. Most of the express trains are operated with more than 20 coaches, mostly 23 . So, if this train is also operated with 23 coaches, 500 more passengers can be accommodated. If stoppages are provided at Thiruthangal and Sivakasi, the patronage by passengers and earnings for the railways will be more.

M. Karthiga,

Pasumalai

Repair building at bus stand

The plastering on the roof of the Mattuthavani bus terminus collapsed recently. I request the authorities concerned to initiate repair works whereever needed at the bus stand to ensure the safety of thousands of passengers using the bus stand every day.

N. Arumuganainar,

Iyer Bungalow