Madurai lockdown extended by two days until July 14

CHENNAI

12 July 2020 15:08 IST

From July 15 till July 31, lockdown regulations that were in force until June 24, will come into effect

The State government has extended the complete lockdown in several areas of Madurai by another two days, to enable officials to undertake intensive testing and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. The current total lockdown, which was supposed to end on July 12, has now been extended till July 14.

According to an official release, the Madurai Municipal Corporation area, Paravi panchayat, Madurai East, Madurai West and village panchayats in Tiruparankundram Panchayat Union, will now be under a complete lockdown till midnight, July 14.

After July 14, these areas will come under the lockdown guidelines that were prevalent till June 24 in the region. These guidelines will be in force until July 31, the government said.