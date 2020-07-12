Madurai lockdown extended by two days until July 14

The State government has extended the complete lockdown in several areas of Madurai by another two days, to enable officials to undertake intensive testing and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients. The current total lockdown, which was supposed to end on July 12, has now been extended till July 14.
According to an official release, the Madurai Municipal Corporation area, Paravi panchayat, Madurai East, Madurai West and village panchayats in Tiruparankundram Panchayat Union, will now be under a complete lockdown till midnight, July 14.
After July 14, these areas will come under the lockdown guidelines that were prevalent till June 24 in the region. These guidelines will be in force until July 31, the government said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath