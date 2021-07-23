Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University’s V-C appointed as V-C of Central University, Tiruvarur

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 23 July 2021 14:35 IST
Updated: 23 July 2021 14:35 IST

President Ramnath Kovind has appointed M. Krishnan as Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Tiruvarur.

In a communique, the University registrar said Muthukalingan Krishnan, at present Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, had been appointed as V-C of the Central University of Tamil Nadu “as per Statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.”

