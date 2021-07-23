Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University’s V-C appointed as V-C of Central University, Tiruvarur

President Ramnath Kovind has appointed M. Krishnan as Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Tiruvarur.

In a communique, the University registrar said Muthukalingan Krishnan, at present Vice Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, had been appointed as V-C of the Central University of Tamil Nadu “as per Statute 2 of Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 2:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/madurai-kamaraj-universitys-v-c-appointed-as-v-c-of-central-university-tiruvarur/article35484300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY