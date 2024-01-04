ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai jallikattu dates announced; will be held at traditional villages this year too

January 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The jallikattu events will commence on January 15; they will be held at Avaniapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur, as per a press release from Collector M.S. Sangeetha

The Hindu Bureau

At a training session in Mudakkathaon, a bull is being prepared for the upcoming jallikattu events | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Amid speculations of the conduct of this year’s jallikattu events of Madurai district at the newly-constructed jallikattu arena in Keelakarai village, Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha, on Thursday, January 4, has said the events would be held only at the traditional villages this year too. 

The annual jallikattu events in Madurai will commence on January 15 and will be held three days, Ms. Sangeetha announced.

As per a press release, Ms. Sangeetha said that the events to be held at Avaniapuram will be conducted on January 15, followed by events at Palamedu on January 16 and finally at Alanganallur on Januar 17.

The Collector said that the jallikattu would be held at traditional places only, as per guidelines that have been followed in the past.

She also said that the rules and regulations to be adhered to by bull tamers would shortly be made known through the respective departments.

