Tamil Nadu

CB-CID to probe illegal sand transportation case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a CB-CID probe into the case pertaining to transportation of river sand and clay collected during re-development of Tirunelveli bus stand.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and B. Pugalendhi directed the CB-CID to ascertain the nature of minerals excavated with the help of experts. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2020 by S. Sudalaikannu of Tirunelveli.

The petitioner said during the course of the development works, several loads of sand was removed and transported to Kerala without permission from authorities concerned. Taking cognisance of the reports submitted in the case, the court observed that prima facie the offence had been committed with the connivance of some officials.

The court directed the authorities to dig borewells at the site, draw samples and ascertain the nature and quality of minerals excavated. The court disposed of the petition and posted the case to December 1 for reporting compliance.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2021 8:23:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/madurai-high-court-tirunelvelicb-cid-to-probe-illegal-sand-transportation-case/article36062407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY