CB-CID to probe illegal sand transportation case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered a CB-CID probe into the case pertaining to transportation of river sand and clay collected during re-development of Tirunelveli bus stand.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and B. Pugalendhi directed the CB-CID to ascertain the nature of minerals excavated with the help of experts. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2020 by S. Sudalaikannu of Tirunelveli.

The petitioner said during the course of the development works, several loads of sand was removed and transported to Kerala without permission from authorities concerned. Taking cognisance of the reports submitted in the case, the court observed that prima facie the offence had been committed with the connivance of some officials.

The court directed the authorities to dig borewells at the site, draw samples and ascertain the nature and quality of minerals excavated. The court disposed of the petition and posted the case to December 1 for reporting compliance.