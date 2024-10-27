ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai floods: PMK, TMC(M), DMDK call for immediate relief measures

Published - October 27, 2024 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The PMK, the TMC (Moopanar) and the DMDK have called for immediate relief measures to be taken up in Madurai, which has been hit by floods.

In a social media post, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the State government and the Madurai Corporation failed to tackle the flood. Roads should have been relaid, and the desilting work should have been carried out before the rain. The Corporation did not take up the work owing to the lack of funds, he pointed out.

He further said that storm-water drain work should be undertaken on a war footing, and efforts should be made to mitigate the impact of floods in future.

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan urged the government to expedite relief work. Referring to the heavy rain warning sounded for the delta regions, he demanded that the State government extend a helping hand to the people in the districts.

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant said the State government and the Madurai Corporation should give an explanation for the flooding. The State government is duty-bound to extend all relief measures immediately, she added.

