Madurai elevated corridor accident: TN government announces solatium for migrant worker

N. Akash Singh was killed when a hydraulic jack failed; solatium of ₹5 lakh to be given to his family

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the family of a worker from Uttar Pradesh, N. Akash Singh, who was killed after a hydraulic jack failed while lifting a concrete girder, as part of the construction of an elevated corridor on New Natham Road on August 28.

PWD Minister E.V. Velu said that the solatium was being granted on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and from funds under the labour welfare board. Earlier in the day, while replying to a special call attention motion in the House over the incident, the Minister said he has spoken to top officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure all safety measures were implemented while executing projects in the State.

“The incident happened only due to the negligence on the part of the firm that was to ensure quality. None of the firm’s engineers were present when the incident happened,” Mr. Velu said. A committee of experts from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchi was looking into the incident to submit a report on the causes, he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against three persons under Sections 287 and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.