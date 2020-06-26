Madurai district projected to have 7,883 positive cases by July 21: MP

West Masi Street at Madurai on Friday. Photo: S.Krishnamoorthy

Madurai

26 June 2020 16:15 IST

Quoting Union Health Ministry report, Venkatesan seeks expeditious action

With the threat of a higher growth rate of COVID-19 infection projected in Madurai district, Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to expeditiously provide required infrastructure for increased testing and beds at hospital.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said that the Union Health Ministry has given a projection that by July 21 Madurai district would have 7,883 COVID-19 positive cases going by the growth rate of 7.9%.

9,500 testing a day needed

“In that case, the number of testing in the district should be at least 2.40 lakh by July 31, which translates into 9,500 number of testing each day. If so many tests are not done, the number of positive cases will increase manifold in the following months,” he warned.

Besides, according to the projections, 4,500 people would require admission either in isolation or COVID care centres.

“At present, the district has got only 1,200 beds ready for admission. No other isolation centres have been prepared till date,” he said.

Stating that the Special Monitoring Officer, B. Chandramohan, had promised to prepare 2,000 new beds very soon, the Communist Party of India (Marxit) MP said that even in that case, the district would fall short of another 1,300 beds to meet the requirements in the light of the projections.

“The speed of the work to meet the imminent danger is not yet reflected in the action of the district administration,” Mr. Venkatesan charged.

He warned that the lackadaisical attitude of the administration should not be at the cost of the safety of thousands of citizens.

Asking the administration to step up the number of testing, he said immediate action should be to get ready with 5,000 beds and appoint doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff proportionate to the number of beds.

Similarly, additional PCR test equipment should also be provided.

No Chief Health Officer

Mr. Venkatesan deplored the post of Chief Health Officer lying vacant at the critical moment.

“How can the administration not fill up this important post of CHO for a city with 15 lakh population?” he wondered.

“The efforts of the officials should be at a pace higher than the speed of infection to protect the people,” he said.