Madurai’s daily case count sees a rise

Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts report 51 cases each

Madurai recorded 71 new COVID-19 positive cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 18,323 on Friday. A total of 89 persons were discharged and the number of active cases was 720. There was no death recorded on Friday.

With the addition of 51 cases, Thoothukudi’s tally went up to 14,694, with 497 active cases. Fifty-nine people were discharged from hospitals in the district. As the district lost one more patient to the viral infection, Thoothukudi’s death toll rose to 127.

Kanniyakumari too saw its tally rose by 51 to reach 14,557. After 74 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 607 active patients.

Tirunelveli, which lost one more patient to the viral infection on Friday to have a death toll of 208, added 23 new cases, which pushed up the tally to 14,022. After the discharge of 62 people from hospitals, the district has 394 active cases.

Theni reported 21 fresh cases to have an overall tally of 16,086. Hospitals discharged 45 patients.

Eighteen people tested positive in Dindigul, which saw its tally rise to 9,690. There were 42 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga recorded 17 fresh cases, which took the tally up to 5,747. Twenty people were discharged in the district.

Virudhunagar registered 14 new cases, with which its total case count rose to 15,264. With 20 patients having been discharged, the district has 163 active patients. The district’s death toll remains at 219.

Tenkasi reported 10 fresh cases to have a tally of 7,777, with 152 active cases. Nine patients were discharged.

Ramanathapuram reported six new cases and its tally went up to 5,930. There were 13 discharges marked in the district.