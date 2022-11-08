Madurai contract worker death | Three booked by police, CM announces ₹2 lakh compensation

The bereaved family is to get a total compensation of ₹12 lakh

The Hindu Bureau Madurai/Chennai:
November 09, 2022 12:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Rescue Services Personnel attempt to rescue the contract worker who was trapped in a 15-feet deep pit in Madurai on November 7, 2022. File | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons working under the contractor executing the underground drainage work for Madurai Corporation have been booked in connection with the death of a worker, R. Sakthivel (36) who was buried alive, at Ashok Nagar here on Monday.

Koodalpudur police have booked Ashokan of A.K. construction, its manager, Subash Chandra Bose and supervisor, Ravikumar, under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Also Read
One more life lost in UGD work in Madurai

Sakthivel was buried alive inside a 15-foot-deep trench while he was involved in laying pipeline for underground drainage work as huge pile of soil caved in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, bursting of drinking water pipeline flooded the trench that prevented co-workers from rescuing him.

In his complaint, Sakthivel’s elder brother, R. Manikandan, of Sathiyamangalam in Erode district, alleged that Sakthivel was working at the site without proper safety measures.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Contractor extends ₹10 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh, on behalf of the contractor, to the family of the worker, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

CM announces ₹2 lakh solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who condoled the death of Mr. Sakthivel announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app