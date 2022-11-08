Madurai contract worker death | Three booked by police, CM announces ₹2 lakh compensation

Fire and Rescue Services Personnel attempt to rescue the contract worker who was trapped in a 15-feet deep pit in Madurai on November 7, 2022. File | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons working under the contractor executing the underground drainage work for Madurai Corporation have been booked in connection with the death of a worker, R. Sakthivel (36) who was buried alive, at Ashok Nagar here on Monday.

Koodalpudur police have booked Ashokan of A.K. construction, its manager, Subash Chandra Bose and supervisor, Ravikumar, under Section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Also Read One more life lost in UGD work in Madurai

Sakthivel was buried alive inside a 15-foot-deep trench while he was involved in laying pipeline for underground drainage work as huge pile of soil caved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, bursting of drinking water pipeline flooded the trench that prevented co-workers from rescuing him.

In his complaint, Sakthivel’s elder brother, R. Manikandan, of Sathiyamangalam in Erode district, alleged that Sakthivel was working at the site without proper safety measures.

Contractor extends ₹10 lakh compensation

Meanwhile, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh, on behalf of the contractor, to the family of the worker, in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

CM announces ₹2 lakh solatium

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who condoled the death of Mr. Sakthivel announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.