Madurai City Police use drones to keep a tab on public movement

Madurai City Police have deployed three drones to keep a watch on the movement and crowding of the people in the city amidst relaxation in lockdown conditions coming into effect from Wednesday.

Upon instructions from the Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, the city police have started using the drones since Tuesday.

Besides aerial monitoring of thickly populated areas with the cameras, the drones would also be used to create awareness among the people on the need to scrupulously follow the lockdown conditions.

The speakers fitted on the drones would announce the lockdown conditions and warn people against coming out unnecessarily. “The drones get some attraction among the people and it will be effective in spreading the message,” the Commissioner said. Besides, these drones will be useful in containment zones and also to reach people living in high-rise buildings.

“The drones will also spare our men from the need to enter narrow streets and bylanes to monitor the movement of people, the cameras will help us identify those areas where social-distancing norms are violated,” Mr. Sinha said.

The recorded voice talks about the Prohibitory Order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure in vogue and warns about action against those who violate it. People are asked to come out only to buy essential commodities such as groceries and vegetables.

The police also cautioned the youths, who roam unnecessarily on motorbikes, by initiating legal action. Apart from the Corporation and Revenue officials, the police teams are also warning people for not using masks. “The police teams are also imposing fine of ₹200 on the violators. Besides, masks are also being distributed to the people of lower income groups,” he said. The police teams are also taking action on shops that are not implementing social-distancing norms on their premises.