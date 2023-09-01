HamberMenu
Madurai City Police recover 815 grams of stolen gold jewellery, arrest one

September 01, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have cracked a burglary case within a fortnight and recovered 815 grams of gold jewellery stolen from a lodge room in West Masi Street.

The police have arrested one Pinidi Ramesh Babu of Hyderabad and recovered the jewellery, worth about ₹46 lakh, from him. According to police, a gold trader, Jitendra Jain of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, had brought gold jewellery from Mumbai for selling them in Madurai. He had stayed in a lodge in West Masi Street.

He had left the valuables in the room and gone out on August 18. On his return to the lodge, he had found the gold jewellery missing. Based on his complaint, Thideer Nagar police had registered a case.

A special team of police zeroed in on Ramesh Babu who had stayed in the same lodge on the day of occurrence. After searching for him at various places, Madurai City Police arrested him on Thursday and sent him to judicial custody.

Police investigation revealed that the accused had been involved in several theft cases in Telangana. He used to stay in lodges and steal valuables in locked rooms by using duplicate keys.

