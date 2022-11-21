  1. EPaper
Madurai Campus

November 21, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Training programme on competitive examinations under way at The American College.

Talk on ‘Avoid common mistakes in English in progress at Thiagarajar College of Preceptors

Graduation Day in progress at The Madura College.

Children’s Day function under way at SBOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School.

Representatives of Thiagarajar College of Engineering and ROOTS industries, Coimbatore, at the  MoU signing event.

TCE inks MoU with ROOTS

Thiagarajar College of Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ROOTS industries, Coimbatore,  for stipendiary Internships. Sampathkumar, Head, Corporate Training, ROOTS Industries, spoke on the importance of ASK - attitude, skills and knowledge - for students.. Kavidasan, Director, HR, highlighted the objectives envisaged in the MoU to take it further and realise in the years to come. Palaninatha Raja, Principal Incharge and Raajesh, Dean -Industry Interface and other faculty members and students were present.

Children’s Day celebrated

SBOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School celebrated Children’s Day on November 18.

A. Senthil Ramesh, Correspondent, presided over the function. Mullai Veluthambi, Head, Department. of Fertility Care and IVF Centre, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, was the chief guest. In her address, she said  

students must work for our country and make our nation proud instead of going abroad. She also stressed the importance of listening and said learning should be done with love. Make use of every second as

time lost will never come back, she said. S.Seethalakshmi, Principal, was present. Cultural programmes were presented by the students.

Graduation Day 

The Madura College conducted its Graduation Day on November 18. Principal J. Suresh welcomed the gathering. College treasurer Anand Srinivasan inaugurated the proceedings. The chief guest, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Ponmuthuramalingam gave away Diplomas to around 960 UG and PG candidates. Alumni association secretary V. Ganapathi Subramanian proposed the vote of thanks. Controller of Examinations Sriman Narayanan was present.

Talk on common mistakes in English

Thiagarajar College of Preceptors conducted a talk on ‘Avoid common mistakes in English.’ Principal Prakash offered felicitations.  The resource person, S. Venkatesh of The Madura College, spoke on using the right word at the right places, avoiding common errors, vocabulary enrichment and gave tips on right pronunciation. Earlier, librarian Sundaram welcomed the gathering. Over 175 B.Ed., students participated in the programme. Student Madhumita proposed the vote of thanks.

Preparing for competitive exams

The Postgraduate and Research Department of Economics of The American College organised a training programme on competitive examinations on November 18. C.Muthuraja, HOD, gave the introductory note. about the Hands-on Training for Competitive Examinations. N. Saravanakumar, founder and Editor of ‘Arivinkural’ magazine, spoke on the importance of time management, general knowledge, planning, preparation and presentation for competitive examinations. V. Palanikumar, Founder of Kaniyan IAS Academy, said  reasoning, quantitative aptitude and general Knowledge helped students in any level of  competitive examinations. 

