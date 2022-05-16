Madurai Campus

ESPERANZA’22

The Department of Fashion Designing, Lady Doak College organised Esperanza’22 - Fashion Portfolio Presentation on May 11. Dr. Christianna Singh, Principal and secretary, presided over the function and gave the keynote Address. G. Sofia, Associate Professor and Coordinator of the Department, gave the introductory remarks. Mohamed Farook, fashion designer and stylist was the chief guest. The Students of III B.Sc., Fashion Designing displayed their creative and innovative skills through a stunning performance of garments designed as a part of their Portfolio Presentation. The catwalk by the student-designers and models under trendy and impressive themes was eye-catching.

Programme on cyber crime

The Cyber Peace Cell of Sethu Institute of Technology organised an awareness programme on cyber crime on May 13. S.Mohamed Jaleel, founder and chairman, and A. Senthil Kumar, Principal, offered felicitations. The chief guest, Uma Mahesvari, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime, Virudhunagar spoke on crimes happening on the internet, and the threats posed by cybercrime. She urged the students to be cautious in this ‘smart world’ where all are connected, especially as all mobile phones are connected to the internet. R. Aghila, HoD-CSBS, M. Poomani @ Punitha , HoD-AI & DS, P. Suganthi , Assistant Professor-CSBS and faculty members from all the departments were present at the meeting. About 250 students participated.

Sports Day

E.M.G Yadava Women’s College celebrated the 48th Sports Day recently. Secretary and correspondent E.M.G.S.Indirani declared the meet open. Principal V. Pushpalatha welcomed the gathering and president E.M.G.S. Pothi Raja delivered the presidential address.Vice president Annapoorna T. Thangaraj offered felicitations. The guest of honour was.Veera. Kathiravan, Additional Advocate General, Madras High Court. Director of Physical Education A.Kalarani presented the Sports Day report. Administrative Officer V.M. Sundararajan made the arrangements. Controller of Examinations C.Kamala and staff members were present.