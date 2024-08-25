Madurai Campus Connect

Slew of events at MRCAS

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science (MRCAS), Madurai, observed National Handloom Day with a series of events designed to highlight the rich tapestry of Indian handloom traditions. The focal point of the celebration was a fashion show showcasing the diverse sari draping techniques prevalent across the country. The Department of Psychology inaugurated its professional society AHAM. Muhil, psychologist, was the chief guest. The Department of Visual Communication celebrated National Photography Day. G. Moorthy, Principal Photographer, The Hindu, Madurai, spoke on photographs on people and society. The Department of Commerce in collaboration with Institutions Innovation Council celebrated World Entrepreneurs’ Day. The chief guests were Nanu Swamy and Naveena Swamy of IIT-Madras Entrepreneurship Cell. The Entrepreneurship Development Cell under Department of Commerce organised ‘Bazaar Bonanza.’

Exploring space

Lakshmi School hosted a mobile planetarium show for classes IV to XII from August 20 to 23 through the Space Science Learning Club, commemorating National Space Week. An engaging presentation transported students on a journey through the vast expanse of space, exploring the moon, celestial bodies, constellations, and the mysteries of the universe. The mobile planetarium, a state-of-the-art inflatable dome, simulated a realistic night sky, complete with moon, stars, planets, and galaxies. The expert presenter from Space Trek, Vinod Kumar, a NASA and ISRO-certified space tutor, guided the students through an informative and entertaining session, answering questions and sparking curiosity about the cosmos. The immersive experience left a lasting impact, inspiring young minds to explore the wonders of space and astronomy.

