Madurai Campus Connect

Rakshabandan

Tying a rakhi symbolises the unbreakable bond between a brother and sister. In a similar manner students of Mahatma Global Gateway tied rakhis to the trees, honouring them as brothers and just as a brother pledges to care of his sister, they pledged to take care of the trees.

Graduation day

The 47th Graduation Day of Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam West, was held on Saturday. Secretary Srimath Swami Vedananda Maharaj declared the Graduation day open and Principal T. Venkatesan welcomed the gathering that included Secretary Swamiji of Vivekananda College, Kulapathi Swamiji of Vivekananda College, Vice-principal of Vivekananda College, Chief Guest, Prof. N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University). The Principal also delivered the report of the college activities for the past academic year. The Secretary, Srimath Swami Vedananda Maharaj gave his blessings to the gathering. Prof. N. Panchanatham, in his graduation day address praised the institution’s manifesto and recommended other institutions to follow these norms. He then conferred the degrees to students who had completed their education in the past academic year.

Green Champion Award for MRCAS

during the Independence Day function held at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Madurai. Principal M. Padmavathi also received the cash award along with the Green Champion Award on behalf of the college. To carry forward the vision of the management, seemai karuvela trees were removed to maintain the groundwater table. Practice of ‘Each One Plant One’ was introduced where saplings were offered to all the stakeholders of the institutions. The college also went forth with a massive sapling planting drive during the Green Madurai Marathon. The college has identified trees to be planted based on themes such as Pungai Vanam, Vembai Vanam and so on. Herbal Garden and Organic Farming are also a part of the management’s vision of green initiatives.

Vikaasa shines in shooting contest

In State-level shooting competition held at Coimbatore on July 22, Grade X student Taneea J, of Vikaasa Heritage School (Ponnagaram), secured 4 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze medals in 10m Air Rifle and 50m in Rifle shooting event (ISSF). Another Grade IX student Eliz Jennifer E, secured 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze in 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle event.

Faculty development programme

A Faculty Development Programme based on motivation for teaching staff members was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) & Women Students’ Welfare Committee of Yadava College, Madurai. The programme focused on encouraging teaching staff members’ skills and abilities. A. D. Paranthaman, co-ordinator - IQAC welcomed the gathering. C. Raju, Principal-in-charge delivered the presidential address followed by the fecilitation by R.V.N. Kannan, Secretary, and A. Rajagopal, - Director of Self-Financing Courses. P. Nalini, the Additional Co-ordinator of Women Students’ Welfare Committee introduced the chief guest. K. P. Navanneethakrishnan, former secretary and correspondent, delivered the special address in which he highlighted the importance of faculty development programmes that aim at equipping faculty members with required skills and knowledge. Rtn. Prof. Afroze S.H,Soft Skill Trainer & Life Coach, RC BHEL CITY, Tiruchirapalli, delivered motivational address to staff members. She explained how planning is a means of bridging the gap between the present and the future position. T. Devaki, Co-ordinator of Women Students’ Welfare Committee delivered the vote of thanks.

Extension activity

As a part of Extension Activity, the Department of English of Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College, Madurai, visited an orphanage, Joy Children’s Home located at Nagamalai Pudukottai on 15 August to enhance English language skills of the children of the home. This programme commenced with Tamizhthai Vaazhthu. This service activity was presided by S. Ramamoorthy, Principal (i/c) of the college. Ebenezar Jayaraj, cretaker, Joy Children’s Home welcomed the gathering. Seven students of B.A. English Literature enhanced the children’s English language skills through activity-based learning.