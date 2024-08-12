Madurai Campus Connect

Clubs and societies inaugurated

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai, witnessed a week of inaugural events of the clubs and societies of the departments of Business Administration, Visual Communication and Computer Science. The inaugural included the swearing in ceremony of the office bearers of the clubs with pomp and grandeur. The Department of Business Administration inaugurated the management association and professional societies on July 31. A.K.B. Nawas Babu of S.A. Knitwears, Madurai, the chief guest,addressed the students on how to identify niche marketing by analyzing competitors. The Department of Visual Communication inaugurated the professional society on August 3. The chief guest, Vetrivel, Chief of Bureau – Madurai, News 18 Tamil Nadu, threw light on the transformative impact of digital innovation on journalism and entertainment.

The Department of Computer Science inaugurated ‘Infobytes Club’ on August 3. The chief guest, B. Natarajan of Thiagarajar School of Management gave insights on the evolving landscape of technology paving way for the convergence of innovation, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.

Workshop held

A workshop titled ‘Statistical Calculations Using SPSS’ was conducted by the Commerce Research Centre at Yadava College on August 7.Former secretary and correspondent KP Navaneetha Krishnan, who is also the Managing Director of Hotel Park Plaza in Madurai and Chennai, delivered the keynote address The Secretary of the college, R.VN Kannan, presided. Principal.C.Raju was present. S. Vijay Mallikaraj, Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies of Solamalai College of Engineering, participated as the special guest.

Sports meet held

Jain Vidyalaya recently hosted Junior Sports Meet for students of Kindergarten & Grades 1

and 2. The ‘Little Legends Sports Parade’ was the highlight, as the little JVans,

dressed as iconic Indian sports personalities, brought to life the spirit of

greatness.