GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Campus Connect

Published - August 12, 2024 07:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An event in progress at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai

An event in progress at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Clubs and societies inaugurated

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai, witnessed a week of inaugural events of the clubs and societies of the departments of Business Administration, Visual Communication and Computer Science. The inaugural included the swearing in ceremony of the office bearers of the clubs with pomp and grandeur. The Department of Business Administration inaugurated the management association and professional societies on July 31. A.K.B. Nawas Babu of S.A. Knitwears, Madurai, the chief guest,addressed the students on how to identify niche marketing by analyzing competitors. The Department of Visual Communication inaugurated the professional society on August 3. The chief guest, Vetrivel, Chief of Bureau – Madurai, News 18 Tamil Nadu, threw light on the transformative impact of digital innovation on journalism and entertainment.

The Department of Computer Science inaugurated ‘Infobytes Club’ on August 3. The chief guest, B. Natarajan of Thiagarajar School of Management gave insights on the evolving landscape of technology paving way for the convergence of innovation, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity.

Workshop held

A workshop titled ‘Statistical Calculations Using SPSS’ was conducted by the Commerce Research Centre at Yadava College on August 7.Former secretary and correspondent KP Navaneetha Krishnan, who is also the Managing Director of Hotel Park Plaza in Madurai and Chennai, delivered the keynote address The Secretary of the college, R.VN Kannan, presided. Principal.C.Raju was present. S. Vijay Mallikaraj, Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies of Solamalai College of Engineering, participated as the special guest.

Sports meet held

Jain Vidyalaya recently hosted Junior Sports Meet for students of Kindergarten & Grades 1

and 2. The ‘Little Legends Sports Parade’ was the highlight, as the little JVans,

dressed as iconic Indian sports personalities, brought to life the spirit of

greatness.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.