Madurai Campus Connect

Association inaugurated

Commerce Department Association was inaugurated at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, Madurai, on August 2. The Principal, M. Padmavathy, welcomed the gathering.The investiture ceremony was held and the student representatives were inducted into various roles. R.Kalavathy. a Chartered Accountant, was the chief guest. In her address, she emphasised the critical role of goalsetting, highlighting it as the cornerstone of both personal and professional success. Dean of commerce S. Bhooma and HoD K. Aruna were present.

How to get a government job

A seminar on ‘Navigating the world of government jobs’ was held at Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariapatti. College founder and chairman S. Mohammed Jaleel presided. Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, the chief guest, spoke to the students on preparation for various exams conducted for government jobs and emphasised the need to start preparing at least a year in advance. Earlier, Principal G.D. Sivakumar welcomed the gathering. Placement Officer S. Ramesh Kumar proposed the vote of thanks.

On drug abuse

Madurai District Children Welfare and Special Services Department, Police Department, Indian Red Cross Society and Gottasaan Muthtamil Association, and Rojavanam Trust in association with Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam West, organised a function to mark International Day against Drug Abuse on July 30. Principal T.Venkatesan welcomed the gathering. S. Sivasubbu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti - Drugs Department, Madurai, was the chief guest.In his address, he expounded the saying - Face is the index of the mind. R.Aravind, District Children Safety Officer and E.V. Regin, Regional Coordinator, Youth Red Cross Society, Madurai Kamaraj University, participated in the programme. A. Rajkumar, secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, Madurai, expounded on the saying - ‘Bad habits should be nipped in the bud.’ K.Karthikeyan, Vice- Principal, proposed the vote of thanks. The master of ceremony was IQAC Co-coordinator A.Satheesh Babu.