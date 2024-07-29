Madurai Campus Connect

Graduation Day

The 45th Graduation Day of Yadava College, Madurai, was held on July 24. C.Raju, Principal (i/c), presided over the function. Secretary R.V.N.Kannan welcomed the gathering. K.P. Navanneethakrishnan, the guest speaker, delivered a motivational speech on the pivotal role of students in society. Throughout his discourse, he referenced the renowned quote by Dr.A.P.J.Abdul Kalam, stating ‘Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep’, a phrase that continues to inspire countless youngsters. He urged the students to strive for excellence. As many as 801 students received their degrees on the occasion.

New theorem

M. Raja Climax, the founder chairman of CEOA Group of Institutions, has discovered a new theorem on Geometry. He has named it Twelve Points Circle Theorem. Initially, he presented it in the All India Mathematics Conference organised at Kochi in December 2023 and it was accepted as a new invention by the Mathematicians present. Appreciating this invention, the Association for International Mathematics Education and Research(AIMER) honoured Mr. Climax with the “Ekalavya Award”. He has been invited to make a presentation on this theorem in the International Mathematics Symposium t Bologna in Italy.

Feat at school

As many as 1,490 students and 48 teachers of Sourashtra Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Anuppanadi, Madurai, set a record by reciting 38 Adhikarams of Arathuppal from Thirukkural in 49 minutes 54 seconds on July 29. Thirukkural, a timeless masterpiece of Tamil literature, is a collection of 1,330 couplets. Arathuppal was chosen for the feat as students can develop a strong foundation in Tamil literature, culture and values, while also increasing cognitive and soft skills. It was inaugurated by BUCHEPHALUS founder and chairman M R Chitra.

