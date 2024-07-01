GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madurai Campus Connect

Published - July 01, 2024 07:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
One of those who quit drinking after treatment being honoured at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Madurai

One of those who quit drinking after treatment being honoured at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Madurai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Honour for overcomers

In observance of International Day against Drug Abuse on June 26, the Department of Psychiatry of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Madurai. honoured the patients who were treated at the Velammal De-addiction Centre, Nalam. These are people who have quit drinking / taking drugs and are leading a successful life. This is the 9th edition of this award ceremony. During the event, the patients shared their thoughts about their life before and after alcoholism / drug addiction and how the hospital made a huge impact in their lives and facilitated behavioural change. Chief Administrative Officer Manivannan, Dean Thirunavukkarasu and Medical Superintendent Ganesh Prabhu were present. Former HoD of Psychiatry Ramanujam was the chief guest. Rena Rosalind, HoD, presided over the ceremony. Earlier Kokila Rani welcomed the gathering and Ravichandran, psychology consultant, proposed the vote of thanks.

Advice by police against drugs

International Drug Awareness and Deaddiction Week was celebrated in a meaningful manner at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Madurai. On behalf of Keeraithurai police station various competitions were held to create awareness of drug abuse, deaddiction and aftereffects of drugs.

NSS volunteers of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Madurai, take out an awareness rally

NSS volunteers of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Madurai, take out an awareness rally | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Murugan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Selvam, Sub-inspector, gave away prizes to winners of the competitions. They enunciated the evils of drug abuses and the actions to be taken by the students, parents and the teachers. Rev Fr. Stephen Lourdu Pragasam SJ, Headmaster, presided over and underlined the spurious effects of drugs and warned the students not to go astray by becoming addicts at the tender age. He added that the students should be the agents of social change in creating a healthy and creative climate in the society. Irudayaraj, Assistant Headmaster, staff and students attended the programme. The NSS volunteers took out an awareness rally portraying the painful effects of drugs among students.

