Madurai Campus Connect

Investiture ceremony held in school

Investiture ceremony was held at S.B.O.A School on June 19. S.Harini of XI D, Head Girl (CBSE), welcomed the gathering. G.Ganapathy, Correspondent, presided over the function and honoured the school parliament leaders with badges. In his address, he urged the students to imbibe self-confidence, patience and perseverance for a successful life. L.Latha Thiraviam, Principal, S.B.O.A School (CBSE), administered the oath to Head Boy and Head Girl. B.Robin Danie, Head Boy (Matric), administered the oath to the members of the parliament. R.Jegatheesh, Head Boy (CBSE), in his maiden speech thanked the students for electing him and swore that he would keep up his promises. R.Rubika, Head girl (Matric), proposed the vote of thanks.

Marudhu brothers remembered

About 300 National Service Scheme volunteers of Lady Doak College celebrated Jambu Dweep Prakadanam day on June 16. The Marudhu Pandiyars - Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu - ruled Sivaganga towards the end of the 18th century. They are renowned for their resistance against the East India Company, which eventually led to their capture and execution. The Marudhu brothers intensified their struggle by issuing a proclamation known as the Jambu Dweep Prakadanam Day. On June 16, 1801, Chinna Marudhu posted a notice on the walls of the Tiruchirapalli Fort and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, urging all sections of society, including Muslims, to unite and rebel against the oppressive European rulers. The proclamation highlighted the plight of the Nawab of Arcot, illustrating how some princely States, by compromising with the East India Company, had lost their territories and subjected their people to severe poverty. It called for the expulsion of the foreign oppressors and warned locals against cooperating with them, threatening severe consequences for those who did. To honor the Marudhu brothers, NSS-LDC celebrated the Jambu Dweepa Prakadanam Day through essay writing and PowerPoint presentations.

Yoga and music

International Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21 in order to raise awareness of this ancient practice and to celebrate the physical and spiritual prowess that yoga has brought to the world. On that day, Class XII students of Adhyapana School conducted a special session to stress the importance of yoga in life and how to maintain harmony between mind and body. The event began with a brief introduction by Dean of Academics Visesh Aiyer. After warm-up exercises, students and teachers performed yogasanas to prove the words of B.K.S Iyengar: Yoga is to cure what need not be endured and endure what cannot be cured.

World Music Day was celebrated on June 21 to promote the universal language of music. Music is loved by all around the world, often bringing together and spreading joy. Adhyapana celebrated Music Day with lots of cheer and gusto. Teachers and students sang songs in various languages and genres enthralling the assembly to drive home the words of Plato: Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.