Madurai Campus Connect

Saplings planted

SBOA Schools, Madurai, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. G.Ganapathy, Correspondent, who delivered the presidential address, stressed on the importance of the protection of our environment by increasing the green cover through planting saplings. M.Ramakrishnan, Registrar, Madurai Kamaraj University, the chief guest, planted saplings on the campus to mark the occasion. In his address, he appreciated the involvement of students in protecting the environment. Cultural programmes were presented by the students.L. Latha Thiraviam, Principal,.Anita Caroline, Headmistress, and M.Porkodi, AHM, were present.

College Day celebrated

Thiagarajar College of Preceptors marked its 68th College Day with an array of events and celebrations. The annual report was presented by S. Prakash, Principal.

The chief guest, Panchanatham, Vice Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Gandhigram, Dindigul, in his address, emphasised the evolving role of student-teachers. Effective teaching extends beyond imparting knowledge; it also involves nurturing students to become team players and responsible citizens, he added. The student-teachers should develop a sense of humour and strong personalities to enhance classroom effectiveness, he said and shared examples of pioneers. Later, the student-teachers showcasing their talents and the vibrant culture of the college.

