Madurai Campus Connect

Back in OCPM after 32 years

Former students of OCPM Girls Higher Secondary school, Madurai who met after 32 years in a reunion on Sunday reminisced about their bygone days at the school as students. Following the cherishing welcome address of Kanagavalli and Gandhimathi, the classmates of the 1992 batch shared their memories about being together when they were young. As the moment would be a cherishable and memorable one for anyone who have met after three decades of living different lives, they all once again thanked each other for being able to be part of the event.

