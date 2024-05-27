GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madurai Campus Connect

Published - May 27, 2024 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Graduation ceremony in progress at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute

Graduation ceremony in progress at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Graduation ceremony 

The 6th graduation ceremony of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute was conducted on May 25. A total of 154 undergraduates and 33 postgraduates received their degrees. The chief guest was  N. Ragavan, Adjunct Professor in Uro-Oncology, Dr. MGR Medical University. Chief Executive Officer of Velammal Educational Trust M.V.M. Velmurugan, Director of Velammal Hospital S. Santhosh, Vice-Principal B.G. Mahesh Krishna and Chief Administrative Officer R. Manivannan were present. Earlier, Dean  T. Thirunavukkarasu gave the welcome address. Medical Superintendent S. C. Ganesh Prabhu proposed the vote of thanks. The declaration of Geneva – oath taken by graduates was read out by  Virgin Joena, HoD, General Medicine.

The first batch (1995) students of Sethu Institute of Technology at their alma mater.

The first batch (1995) students of Sethu Institute of Technology at their alma mater. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Back in college

The first batch, the 1995-batch students of Sethu Institute of Technology, met at their alma mater after 25 years on May 26. Founder and chairman S.Mohamed Jaleel presided over the function. SIT CEO S.M.Seeni Mohiddeen, JCEO S.M Seeni Mohamed Aliar and Principal G.D. Sivakumar offered felicitations and presented mementos to the alumni. Earlier, SIT alumni Association secretary M.Parvathy welcomed the gathering. Treasurer Deepa proposed the vote of thanks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.