Madurai Campus Connect

Graduation ceremony

The 6th graduation ceremony of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute was conducted on May 25. A total of 154 undergraduates and 33 postgraduates received their degrees. The chief guest was N. Ragavan, Adjunct Professor in Uro-Oncology, Dr. MGR Medical University. Chief Executive Officer of Velammal Educational Trust M.V.M. Velmurugan, Director of Velammal Hospital S. Santhosh, Vice-Principal B.G. Mahesh Krishna and Chief Administrative Officer R. Manivannan were present. Earlier, Dean T. Thirunavukkarasu gave the welcome address. Medical Superintendent S. C. Ganesh Prabhu proposed the vote of thanks. The declaration of Geneva – oath taken by graduates was read out by Virgin Joena, HoD, General Medicine.

Back in college

The first batch, the 1995-batch students of Sethu Institute of Technology, met at their alma mater after 25 years on May 26. Founder and chairman S.Mohamed Jaleel presided over the function. SIT CEO S.M.Seeni Mohiddeen, JCEO S.M Seeni Mohamed Aliar and Principal G.D. Sivakumar offered felicitations and presented mementos to the alumni. Earlier, SIT alumni Association secretary M.Parvathy welcomed the gathering. Treasurer Deepa proposed the vote of thanks.