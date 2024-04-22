Madurai Campus Connect

April 22, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

College Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55th College Day was celebrated at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences on April 16. M.Jegatheesan, president, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest.

D.V. Dharmasingh, secretary. presided over the function. P. Jayakumar, Principal i/c, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. In the lighting ceremony which followed, final-year outgoing students took the pledge with lamps in their hands, the emblem of the college. M.Nisanth, Head, Department of Social Work, proposed the vote of thanks.

Graduation Day

The Madura College conducted its Graduation day on April 15. Principal J. Suresh welcomed the gathering. Secretary S. Natanagopal introduced the chief guest, G. Kishore, a former student. He gave away diplomas to over 1,100 graduates. Self-finance stream Chief Coordinator Panneer Selvam and Dean of Academics Muthukumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.