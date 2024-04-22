ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Campus Connect

April 22, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

College Day celebration at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

College Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55th College Day was celebrated at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences on April 16. M.Jegatheesan, president, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest.

D.V. Dharmasingh, secretary. presided over the function. P. Jayakumar, Principal i/c, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. In the lighting ceremony which followed, final-year outgoing students took the pledge with lamps in their hands, the emblem of the college. M.Nisanth, Head, Department of Social Work, proposed the vote of thanks.

Graduation Day

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Madura College conducted its Graduation day on April 15. Principal J. Suresh welcomed the gathering. Secretary S. Natanagopal introduced the chief guest, G. Kishore, a former student. He gave away diplomas to over 1,100 graduates. Self-finance stream Chief Coordinator Panneer Selvam and Dean of Academics Muthukumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US