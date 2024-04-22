GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Madurai Campus Connect

April 22, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
College Day celebration at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences

College Day celebration at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

College Day

The 55th College Day was celebrated at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences on April 16. M.Jegatheesan, president, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest.

D.V. Dharmasingh, secretary. presided over the function. P. Jayakumar, Principal i/c, welcomed the gathering and presented the annual report. In the lighting ceremony which followed, final-year outgoing students took the pledge with lamps in their hands, the emblem of the college. M.Nisanth, Head, Department of Social Work, proposed the vote of thanks.

Graduation Day

The Madura College conducted its Graduation day on April 15. Principal J. Suresh welcomed the gathering. Secretary S. Natanagopal introduced the chief guest, G. Kishore, a former student. He gave away diplomas to over 1,100 graduates. Self-finance stream Chief Coordinator Panneer Selvam and Dean of Academics Muthukumar were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.