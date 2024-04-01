Madurai Campus Connect

April 01, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Project contest

The Department of Information Technology, Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, organised a project contest, INNOFESTA’24, on March 28. As many as 401 students - 125 project teams - took part in the contest. In her valedictory address, P. Alli, Principal, stressed on the importance of inter-disciplinary research. She motivated the students to submit their ideas on leading platforms like Smart India Hackathon and MSME. She gave an overview on recent cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Cloud Computing, Digital Twin and their applications in the contemporary world. The first prize was won by N.K.Roshan Kumar and team from Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, the second prize by Chanikya Pavan and team of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Virudhunagar district, and the third prize by S. Balasurya and team of Jansons Institute of Technology, Coimbatore.

Caring for elders

The Department of Social Work of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences organised a two-day seminar on caring for the elders, sponsored by National Institute of Social Defence, (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) New Delhi on March 27 and 28. Dr. (Capt.) Augustus Samuel Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, Grace Kennett Foundation, inaugurated the seminar. He stressed the individual responsibility to take care of the elderly and highlighted the role of social workers in dealing with the elderly. D.V. Dharamasingh, secretary, MISS, gave the presidential address. Earlier, P.Jayakumar, Principal (i/c), welcomed the gathering. M.Nisanth, organising secretary, proposed the vote of thanks.